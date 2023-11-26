Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Increased by 6.08% to 63.51

The average one-year price target for Open Text (TSE:OTEX) has been revised to 63.51 / share. This is an increase of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 59.87 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.18 to a high of 72.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.15% from the latest reported closing price of 53.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 188,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 15,912K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,516K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,338K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,353K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 89.61% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,614K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,707K shares, representing a decrease of 24.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 8,182K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 10.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

