Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 45.84

The average one-year price target for Open Text (TSE:OTEX) has been revised to 45.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 43.24 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.07% from the latest reported closing price of 55.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.36%, an increase of 47.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 197,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 16,804K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 23.84% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 14,572K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,205K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,553K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,937K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 85.32% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,707K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 10,100K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 25.67% over the last quarter.

