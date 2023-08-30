Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Increased by 33.67% to 59.87

The average one-year price target for Open Text (TSE:OTEX) has been revised to 59.87 / share. This is an increase of 33.67% from the prior estimate of 44.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.05 to a high of 62.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of 53.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 188,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 16,141K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,804K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,338K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,572K shares, representing a decrease of 28.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,300K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,553K shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 727.25% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 8,614K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,707K shares, representing a decrease of 24.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 8,614K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,100K shares, representing a decrease of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.