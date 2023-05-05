Open Text (OTEX) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Open Text said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTEX is 0.29%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 190,330K shares. The put/call ratio of OTEX is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.85% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Text is 31.93. The forecasts range from a low of 27.73 to a high of $36.44. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.85% from its latest reported closing price of 41.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Open Text is 3,540MM, a decrease of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 16,631K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,874K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,205K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,871K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 35.31% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,937K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 1.08% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,740K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,460K shares, representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 28.31% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 10,151K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,172K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Open Text Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.