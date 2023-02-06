Open Text (OTEX) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Open Text said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $34.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Text is $38.15. The forecasts range from a low of $25.18 to a high of $47.03. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of $34.70.

The projected annual revenue for Open Text is $3,540MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual EPS is $3.21, an increase of 172.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OTEX is 0.2621%, a decrease of 12.6417%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 193,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 14,874,401 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,137,823 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,059,641 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,857,361 shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,871,107 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,896,921 shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 9,697,255 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938,179 shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 9,172,271 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,364,861 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.81% over the last quarter.

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

