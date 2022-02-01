Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Open Text's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Open Text had debt of US$3.59b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$4.19b over a year. However, it also had US$1.74b in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.85b.

NasdaqGS:OTEX Debt to Equity History February 1st 2022

How Strong Is Open Text's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Open Text had liabilities of US$1.20b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.11b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.74b as well as receivables valued at US$408.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Open Text has a very large market capitalization of US$13.0b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Open Text's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.2 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. One way Open Text could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 10%, as it did over the last year. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Open Text can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Open Text actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Open Text's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And we also thought its EBIT growth rate was a positive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Open Text takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Open Text .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

