Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of September to $0.243. This takes the dividend yield to 2.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Open Text's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Open Text was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:OTEX Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

Open Text Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.30 total annually to $0.972. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Open Text has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Open Text's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Open Text that investors should take into consideration. Is Open Text not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

