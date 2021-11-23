Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.22

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of December to US$0.22. This will take the annual payment to 1.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Open Text's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Open Text's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Open Text Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Open Text has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.30 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Open Text's EPS has declined at around 23% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Open Text's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Open Text that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

