Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.243

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of September to $0.243. This will take the annual payment to 2.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Open Text's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Open Text's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 52%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:OTEX Historic Dividend August 24th 2022

Open Text Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Open Text has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.30 total annually to $0.972. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Open Text's EPS has fallen by approximately 18% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Open Text's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Open Text will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Open Text that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

