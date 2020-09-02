Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OTEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.97, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTEX was $45.97, representing a -3.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.85 and a 57.89% increase over the 52 week low of $29.12.

OTEX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). OTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports OTEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.81%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTEX as a top-10 holding:

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVES with an increase of 56.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTEX at 4.01%.

