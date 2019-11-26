Dividends
Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OTEX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.8, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTEX was $43.8, representing a -1.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.49 and a 41.34% increase over the 52 week low of $30.99.

OTEX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). OTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports OTEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 47.17%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTEX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OTEX as a top-10 holding:

  • Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
  • Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 2.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTEX at 0.6%.

