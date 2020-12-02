Dividends
Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.352 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 101.6% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.39, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTEX was $44.39, representing a -7.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.85 and a 52.46% increase over the 52 week low of $29.12.

OTEX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). OTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports OTEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.71%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OTEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OTEX as a top-10 holding:

  • Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES)
  • Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
  • Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 21.19% over the last 100 days. IVES has the highest percent weighting of OTEX at 3.97%.

