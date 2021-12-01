Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.221 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.41, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OTEX was $47.41, representing a -14.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.25 and a 8.54% increase over the 52 week low of $43.68.

OTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports OTEX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.01%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the otex Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OTEX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OTEX as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an decrease of -4.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OTEX at 0.57%.

