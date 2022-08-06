Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.4% to US$39.09 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$3.5b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.46 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Open Text is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:OTEX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Open Text's four analysts is for revenues of US$3.68b in 2023, which would reflect a modest 5.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 30% to US$1.94. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$52.50, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Open Text, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Open Text is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Open Text's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Open Text's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 5.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.2% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Open Text is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$52.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Open Text. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Open Text analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Open Text that you need to take into consideration.

