Open Text Corp (OTEX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.63, changing hands as low as $35.40 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $43.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.25.

