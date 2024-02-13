Open Text Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OTEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.38, changing hands as low as $38.99 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.04 per share, with $45.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.37.

