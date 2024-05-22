News & Insights

Open Text Buys Pillr From Novacoast

May 22, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Open Text (OTEX) has purchased Pillr, an MDR platform from Novacoast, Inc. Pillr technology is a cloud native, multi-tenant MDR platform for Managed Service Providers that includes Managed Detection and Response and powerful threat-hunting capabilities.

Open Text said the acquisition accelerates its Cybersecurity product roadmap to offer key features including API integrations and product/pricing bundling for MSPs seeking a comprehensive solution to protect, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. Open Text said the Pillr technology acquisition is not material to its financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

