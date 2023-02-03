Open Text Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OTEX

In trading on Friday, shares of Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.74, changing hands as high as $35.23 per share. Open Text Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $46.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.05.

