Open Text Appoints Steve Rai As EVP And CFO

October 01, 2025 — 11:24 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX, OTEX.TO) announced the appointment of Steve Rai as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 6, 2025. Rai brings over 30 years of global finance experience, having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at BlackBerry Limited. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles at PMC-Sierra and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cosmin Balota for stepping in as Interim CFO for the past two months and for the continuing transition support as he resumes his role as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company," said James McGourley, interim OpenText CEO.

