Open Text About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OTEX)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OTEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OTEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OTEX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.995 per share, with $39.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.94.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OTEX makes up 2.55% of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding OTEX).
In Thursday trading, Open Text Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.
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Further OTEX Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.