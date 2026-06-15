OPEN Stock Trades at a Discount: Is It a Sign to Buy, Sell or Hold?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is currently trading at a discount compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.8. The industry’s average is currently 3.65, while the sector's valuation is 6.52 and the S&P 500 index’s is 5.08.



This renowned technology-enabled residential real estate company is trading through choppy waters due to the persistent housing market softness, which has elevated since the start of 2026. The sudden spike in mortgage rates, the Fed’s cautious stance of keeping the benchmark interest rates between 3.5% and 3.75% for most of 2026 due to inflationary pressures and reduced household income opportunities are the primary causes of concern.



Although OPEN is consistently investing in organic and inorganic business strategies to uplift its growth prospects, the near-term volatility poses concerns for the investors.



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SERV stock has tumbled 14.3% in the past three months, underperforming the industry, the broader sector and the S&P 500 Index, as the trendlines highlight below.



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Let us decode the factors that are stimulating OPEN stock’s trajectory.

What is Hurting Opendoor’s Growth Momentum?

Weak Housing Market Remains a Major Overhang: Opendoor continues to operate in one of the most challenging housing environments in recent years, characterized by elevated mortgage rates, affordability pressures and rising housing supply. Management acknowledged during the first-quarter 2026earnings callthat mortgage rates remain “far too high” while listing inventory is at multi-year highs, creating a difficult backdrop for home transactions. Per Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate ranged between 6.16% and 6.38% between January 2026 and March 2026.



The impact is evident in the company’s first quarter 2026 results, wherein the revenues declined 37.6% year over year to $720 million from $1.15 billion, while homes sold fell 34.8% to 1,921 units from 2,946 units. Gross profit also dropped 27.3% to $72 million from $99 million in the year-ago quarter. Although Opendoor has improved resale velocity and acquisition quality, its business remains highly dependent on healthy housing transaction volumes. If mortgage rates remain elevated or home-price appreciation weakens further, transaction activity could stay subdued, limiting acquisition opportunities and increasing the risk of slower inventory turnover, pricing pressure and margin volatility.



Capital-Intensive Business Model Subdues Profitability: Despite operational improvements, Opendoor’s iBuying model remains highly capital-intensive and vulnerable to fluctuations in financing costs and housing market conditions. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with $1.14 billion of real estate inventory, up 23.1% from $925 million at year-end 2025, while carrying approximately $1.14 billion of non-recourse asset-backed debt. To support future growth, Opendoor was also under contract to purchase an additional 1,939 homes worth roughly $641 million. This capital-heavy structure continues to pressure profitability.



Operating cash flow remained deeply negative at $246 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared with a negative of $279 million a year earlier, as inventory investments consumed substantial capital. Consequently, net loss widened dramatically to $173 million from $85 million in the prior-year period. Even with better unit economics, OPEN must consistently generate faster inventory turnover and stronger margins to offset the significant capital and financing burden embedded in its business model.



Financial Outlook Faces Significant Execution and Growth Risks: For the second quarter of 2026, management expects approximately 25% sequential revenue growth, with contribution margins within its targeted 5-7% range and adjusted EBITDA at breakeven, while aiming to become adjusted net income positive on a forward 12-month basis by year-end 2026. However, the company’s current financial trajectory highlights the magnitude of the challenge ahead.



After posting significant year-over-year revenue and gross profit declines, its financial trajectory highlights the magnitude of the challenge ahead. Although acquisition contracts have recently accelerated, Opendoor must simultaneously scale volumes, maintain improving resale margins and control operating expenses in a still-fragile housing market. Any deterioration in demand, home-price trends or financing conditions could slow its recovery and push profitability targets further into the future.

OPEN Trading Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Average

Technical indicators suggest declining performance for Opendoor. From the graphical representation given below, it can be observed that OPEN stock is riding below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and 200-day SMA, signaling a bearish trend. The technical frailty underscores declining market sentiments.

50 & 200-Day SMA



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Opendoor vs. Peers: Who Wins the Housing Race?

Opendoor operates in a highly competitive housing technology landscape alongside Zillow Group, Inc. Z, Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD and Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT.



Among these peers, Opendoor and Offerpad are the only companies with large-scale iBuying operations, while Zillow exited its Zillow Offers iBuying business in 2021 after suffering significant inventory losses and has since shifted toward a marketplace and lead-generation model. Rocket Companies primarily focuses on mortgage origination, servicing and home search platforms rather than direct home ownership.



The challenging U.S. housing market, marked by elevated mortgage rates and subdued transaction volumes, has pressured all four companies through lower housing activity and affordability constraints.



Opendoor’s key competitive advantage lies in the scale and sophistication of its iBuying platform. Recent improvements under its "Opendoor 2.0" strategy have delivered stronger cohort margins, faster resale velocity and rapidly growing capital-light offerings such as Cash Now, More Later, mortgage and escrow services. While Zillow benefits from a larger consumer audience and Rocket Companies enjoys a dominant mortgage franchise, OPEN currently possesses the most comprehensive end-to-end iBuying ecosystem among these peers, positioning it favorably if housing market conditions improve and transaction volumes recover.

Earnings Estimate Revision of OPEN

OPEN’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 indicate a loss per share, while those of 2027 indicate profit. Over the past 30 days, the estimates for 2026 have narrowed to 10 cents per share from 12 cents. Conversely, 2027 estimates have shifted from a loss of one cent to earnings of two cents per share over the same time frame.



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The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 61.5% and 116.7%, respectively.

Factors Supporting Opendoor Amid Ongoing Risks

Strategic Acquisitions and Product Expansion: Opendoor has been actively broadening its platform through targeted acquisitions and adjacent service offerings that enhance the customer experience and create additional revenue opportunities. A notable example is the acquisition of Doma’s escrow division, which strengthens OPEN’s ability to control more of the transaction process, improve closing efficiency and reduce friction for customers. The company has also launched Opendoor Mortgage in Colorado, generating encouraging early attachment rates and providing another avenue to monetize customer relationships.



These initiatives complement the core home-buying business by increasing vertical integration and enabling the company to capture a larger share of transaction economics. Management noted that more than one-third of acquisition contracts in the first quarter of 2026 came from its Cash Now, More Later offering compared with zero contribution a year ago. Together, these strategic moves are helping diversify revenue streams, improve customer retention and create a more resilient growth platform.



Focus on Long-Term Expansion Efforts: While the housing market remains challenging, Opendoor is building several growth engines designed to reduce reliance on traditional iBuying and improve profitability over time. Its direct-to-consumer acquisition contracts increased more than fourfold from third-quarter 2025 levels, helping reduce dependence on third-party channels. Management also highlighted significant AI-driven productivity gains across underwriting, inspections, title processing and customer service, with some workflows seeing dramatic reductions in processing time.



These efficiency improvements have contributed to better resale velocity and stronger cohort economics. Combined with growing mortgage, escrow and seller-focused services, OPEN is gradually transforming into a broader residential transaction platform, which could support sustainable revenue growth, higher capital efficiency and improved profitability over the medium to long term.

Is OPEN Stock Set to Rebound in the Near Future?

Opendoor finds itself at an interesting crossroad. It is executing well on its Opendoor 2.0 strategy, improving cohort economics, accelerating acquisition growth and expanding into capital-light offerings such as Cash Now, More Later, mortgage and escrow services. Favorable earnings estimate revisions and a discounted valuation relative to industry peers also suggest that some of the negativity surrounding the stock may already be reflected in its share price.



However, investors should not overlook the substantial risks. The company remains deeply exposed to a sluggish U.S. housing market, elevated mortgage rates and a capital-intensive business model that continues to generate sizable losses and negative cash flow. Technical indicators remain weak, with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting cautious market sentiment.



While Opendoor stock possesses the ingredients for a future turnaround, it is still too early to confidently call a sustained rebound. Given its current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), investors may be better served staying on the sidelines and waiting for clearer evidence of consistent profitability, stronger housing demand and improved technical momentum before considering a position in OPEN stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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