$OPEN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$OPEN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,752,198 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OPEN:

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,232,401 shares for an estimated $1,003,034.
  • SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 240,660 shares for an estimated $212,459.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

