$OPEN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPEN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,419,076 of trading volume.

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPEN:

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 220,228 shares for an estimated $325,185.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OPEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

