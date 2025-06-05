$OPEN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPEN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $47,566,692 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPEN:
$OPEN Insider Trading Activity
$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585.
- SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 204,569 shares for an estimated $291,842.
$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 17,557,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,908,425
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 10,058,488 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,259,657
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,032,715 shares (+7879.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,193,369
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 7,607,640 shares (+1280.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,759,792
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,691,931 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,825,769
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 4,274,516 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,360,006
- GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 4,185,464 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,696,742
$OPEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
