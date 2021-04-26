Open-source software firm SUSE to float in Frankfurt

SUSE, an open-source enterprise software company with German roots, on Monday announced its intention to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange as it seeks fresh capital to invest in organic growth and acquisitions.

Swedish investment fund EQT, which acquired SUSE in 2018 for $2.5 billion, will sell shares in the initial public offering while the firm itself will raise funds by issuing new shares, it said in a statement.

