Open-Source DeFi Data Platform DIA Raises $15M Through Token Sale
Zug-based decentralized finance (DeFi) data aggregator DIA announced on Friday it has raised $15 million through the sale of its governance token.
- In a press statement emailed to CoinDesk, the Swiss firm said this was the first round of its token sale. After a private sale that lasted three days, 30 million dia tokens, representing 15% of the total dia token supply,Â were also offered for sale.
- According to the firmâs statement, DIAâs token has been listed on three exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin and BitMax.
- Marketed as an open-source data aggregator for DeFi markets, DIAâs statement said the funds would be used to further develop the firmâs platform and get closer to its ambition of building an âopen-source Bloomberg for DeFi.â
- DIA exists roughly in the same space as DeFi oracles like Chainlink and Band Protocol.
- âWith the recent explosion of the DeFi space, the scrutiny of its underlying data infrastructure has intensified,â said Outlier Ventures CEO and DIA investor Jamie Burke. âThe existing solutions on the market are seeing strong adoption and have great products, however, we believe that enabling and incentivizing the community to provide solutions that are fully transparent and accessible will lead to an optimal outcome.â
Read more: Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Creeps Onto Chainlinkâs Turf With Oracle Product
Related Stories
- First Mover: Wacky Bitcoin-to-DeFi Crypto Markets Might Be New Home of Capitalism
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Breaks $11.8K; BTC in DeFi Doubles in August
- Binance Launches DeFi Staking With Cryptos Kava and Dai
- Itâs Now Cheaper to Buy One Bitcoin Than to Buy a Single DeFi Token YFI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.