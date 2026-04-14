OPEN Simplifies Tech Stack: Can Leaner Infrastructure Boost Margins?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN is making tangible progress in optimizing its technology cost structure, supported by a meaningful reduction in infrastructure-related expenses. Management indicated that annual hosting costs declined from approximately $12 million at the start of 2025 to less than $5 million exiting the year, reflecting a significant improvement in the company’s infrastructure cost base and operating efficiency.



This reduction is part of a broader initiative to address accumulated “tech debt” and streamline internal systems. Opendoor has simplified its architecture by eliminating redundant code layers and consolidating workflows, resulting in more efficient execution across core functions. As part of these changes, the runtime of its valuation models has been reduced from roughly 12 hours to about 5.5 hours, while the cost of feature-building pipelines has declined by nearly 90%.



The company is also increasing internal ownership of key capabilities and reducing reliance on external tools. Management noted that internally developed vision models have replaced third-party solutions used for assessing home conditions, lowering both processing time and associated costs. In addition, Opendoor has rationalized its software stack by discontinuing underutilized SaaS tools and adopting more cost-efficient alternatives, contributing to further expense discipline.



Taken together, these changes point to a leaner infrastructure footprint and a more efficient cost base supporting operations, which may improve the company’s cost structure and support margins over time. As Opendoor continues to scale its platform, the evolution of its underlying technology stack remains a key factor in assessing execution and operating efficiency.

How OPEN Stacks Up Against Competitors

Among peers, Zillow Group Inc. ZG and Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD are also leveraging technology and cost discipline to improve operational efficiency, though their approaches differ.

Zillow continues to focus on integrating software and workflow tools across the real estate transaction, supporting agents, loan officers and consumers. Management highlighted ongoing investments in product innovation alongside disciplined cost management, which has contributed to EBITDA margin expansion and improved profitability.

Offerpad, in contrast, has emphasized cost discipline and capital efficiency as part of its operating framework. The company noted that its cost structure has materially improved, with more than $140 million in annualized expenses removed since 2022. Management also highlighted that the current cost base is designed to support higher transaction volumes without proportional increases in overhead, reflecting a focus on operating leverage.

Compared with these peers, Opendoor’s recent focus has been on simplifying its technology stack and reducing infrastructure-related costs. While Zillow is investing in integrated software and workflow tools and Offerpad is emphasizing cost discipline and operating leverage, Opendoor is focused on streamlining internal systems and lowering technology-related expenses. These changes reflect a focus on lowering technology-related costs within the operating model.

OPEN’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have skyrocketed 358.4% in the past year against the industry’s 2% decline.

OPEN One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.82, significantly below the industry’s average of 3.64.

OPEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.