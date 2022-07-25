Open Lending Stocks Still Bearish

(RTTNews) - Shares of Open Lending Corp. (LPRO) are sliding more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a bearish trend since July 22. The trend was not supported by any corporate announcement on the day.

Currently, shares are at $9.82, down 11.12 percent from the previous close of $11.05 on a volume of 512,976. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.12-$42.96 on average volume of 926,554.

