Open Lending price target raised to $7 from $6 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the firm’s price target on Open Lending (LPRO) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its Q3 results were highlighted by steady execution versus guidance across the business before a profit share change in estimate.

