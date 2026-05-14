Open Lending (LPRO) Price Target Increased by 16.19% to 2.49

The average one-year price target for Open Lending (NasdaqGM:LPRO) has been revised to $2.49 / share. This is an increase of 16.19% from the prior estimate of $2.14 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.72 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 38.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPRO is 0.12%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 82,560K shares. The put/call ratio of LPRO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wind Capital Management holds 7,545K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,054K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,338K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 6,015K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 25.37%.

LB Partners holds 5,401K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 4,737K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares , representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 6.22% over the last quarter.

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