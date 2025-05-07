OPEN LENDING Earnings Results: $LPRO Reports Quarterly Earnings

OPEN LENDING ($LPRO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $24,390,000, missing estimates of $25,113,593 by $-723,593.
OPEN LENDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of OPEN LENDING stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 920,630 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,496,161
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,217 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,204,175
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 679,244 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,874,713
- UBS GROUP AG added 417,752 shares (+424.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,493,979
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 200,000 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 168,826 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $465,959
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 160,617 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $958,883
