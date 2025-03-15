OPEN LENDING Earnings Preview: Recent $LPRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OPEN LENDING ($LPRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,502,950 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
OPEN LENDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of OPEN LENDING stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 920,630 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,496,161
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,217 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,204,175
- UBS GROUP AG added 417,752 shares (+424.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,493,979
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 295,395 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,763,508
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 238,796 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,425,612
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 161,667 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $965,151
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 160,617 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $958,883
