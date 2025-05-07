Open Lending Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Announces $25 Million Share Repurchase Program

Open Lending reports Q1 2025 revenue of $24.4 million, with a net income of $0.6 million and a share repurchase program announced.

Quiver AI Summary

Open Lending Corporation reported its first-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting a decrease in total revenue to $24.4 million from $30.7 million in the same period last year, driven by a reduction in estimated profit share revenue. The company facilitated 27,638 certified loans in the quarter, a slight decline from the previous year. Gross profit was reported at $18.3 million, with net income dropping to $0.6 million from $5.1 million in 2024. The company's CEO expressed confidence in the business model and announced a $25 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value. Looking ahead, Open Lending expects certified loans to range between 25,500 and 27,500 in the second quarter. A conference call was scheduled to discuss the results further.

Potential Positives

Open Lending Corporation announced a $25 million share repurchase program, reflecting management's confidence in the company's future and signaling potential value creation for shareholders.

The company continues to serve over 400 lender customers, indicating a stable customer base that supports its market presence and business model.

The CEO expressed confidence in the company’s business model and plans for customer experience enhancement, suggesting a proactive approach to improving service delivery and lender profitability.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in total revenue, down to $24.4 million in Q1 2025 from $30.7 million in Q1 2024.

Net income decreased substantially from $5.1 million in Q1 2024 to only $0.6 million in Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply to $5.7 million in Q1 2025, down from $12.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating declining operational performance.

FAQ

What were Open Lending's financial results for Q1 2025?

Open Lending reported total revenue of $24.4 million, with a net income of $0.6 million for Q1 2025.

How many certified loans did Open Lending facilitate in Q1 2025?

The company facilitated 27,638 certified loans during the first quarter of 2025, slightly down from 28,189 in Q1 2024.

What is the purpose of Open Lending's $25 million share repurchase program?

The program allows Open Lending to repurchase its common stock, enhancing shareholder value until May 1, 2026.

What is the Adjusted EBITDA for Open Lending in Q1 2025?

Open Lending's Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, down from $12.5 million in the prior year.

What guidance did Open Lending provide for Q2 2025?

For Q2 2025, Open Lending expects total certified loans to be between 25,500 and 27,500.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $LPRO stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“I believe in Open Lending’s business model, our value proposition to our customers, and the team’s ability to execute on our plan going forward,” said Jessica Buss, Chief Executive Officer of Open Lending. “We are honored to continue serving over 400 lender customers and their communities and have taken actions in an effort to further enhance our customers' experience. We believe that we have seen promising early results as we implement new ways to demonstrate how we enhance lender profitability.





“We have introduced new loan measures and refined pricing in an effort to help reduce volatility in the expected profit share revenue of our future certified loans as compared to our historic vintages. Additionally, our board of directors has authorized a $25 million share repurchase program. We have a clear plan, a dedicated team, a consistent base of customers and partners, and a strong balance sheet, and we believe that we are well-positioned to generate value for all Open Lending stakeholders."







Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025





Highlights









The Company facilitated 27,638 certified loans during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 28,189 certified loans in the first quarter of 2024.



The Company facilitated 27,638 certified loans during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 28,189 certified loans in the first quarter of 2024.



Total revenue was $24.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.





The decrease in total revenue during the period includes a $7.4 million decrease in estimated profit share revenue associated with new originations, primarily driven by lower unit economics per certified loan.





In addition, the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $0.9 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $1.1 million reduction in the first quarter of 2024.







Total revenue was $24.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross profit was $18.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $25.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross profit was $18.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $25.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”







Second Quarter 2025 Outlook







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects total certified loans to be between 25,500 and 27,500.





The guidance provided includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.





Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025 at 5:00 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at



https://investors.openlending.com/



under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 445-7795, or for international callers (785) 424-1699. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.







Share Repurchase Program







On May 1, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized share repurchases under a share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchase Program") allowing the Company to repurchase up to $25.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock until May 1, 2026. Repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in the open market. The Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, amended, or discontinued at any time.







About Open Lending







Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit



www.openlending.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Company's new loan measures, lender profitability, volatility, the Share Repurchase Program, market trends, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading "Second Quarter 2025 Outlook" above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market, political and business conditions; applicable taxes, inflation, tariffs, supply chain disruptions including global hostilities and responses thereto, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending may become a party; and other risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's assessments to change, but, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.





The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.





Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.







Investor Relations Contact:









InvestorRelations@openlending.com





















OPEN LENDING CORPORATION













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share data)





























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





236,226













$





243,164













Restricted cash













10,621

















10,760













Accounts receivable, net













5,550

















5,055













Current contract assets, net













18,643

















9,973













Income tax receivable













3,568

















3,558













Other current assets













3,179

















3,215















Total current assets

















277,787





















275,725















Property and equipment, net













650

















729













Capitalized software development costs, net













5,398

















5,386













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













3,680

















3,878













Contract assets













11,202

















5,094













Other assets













5,506

















5,556















Total assets













$









304,223

















$









296,368

















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





352













$





953













Accrued expenses













7,598

















5,166













Current portion of debt













7,500

















7,500













Third-party claims administration liability













10,660

















10,797













Current portion of excess profit share receipts













17,445

















19,346













Other current liabilities













1,143

















3,490















Total current liabilities

















44,698





















47,252















Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs













130,429

















132,217













Operating lease liabilities













3,061

















3,273













Excess profit share receipts













39,111

















28,210













Other liabilities













7,095

















7,329















Total liabilities

















224,394





















218,281

















Stockholders’ equity



























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,782,899 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,350,001 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024













1,282

















1,282













Additional paid-in capital













497,884

















502,664













Accumulated deficit













(328,142





)













(328,759





)









Treasury stock at cost, 8,415,286 shares at March 31, 2025 and 8,848,184 shares at December 31, 2024













(91,195





)













(97,100





)











Total stockholders’ equity

















79,829





















78,087

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity













$









304,223

















$









296,368





























OPEN LENDING CORPORATION













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Revenue



























Program fees









$





15,210













$





14,309













Profit share













6,730

















13,882













Claims administration and other service fees













2,453

















2,554















Total revenue

















24,393





















30,745















Cost of services













6,084

















5,750















Gross profit

















18,309





















24,995

















Operating expenses



























General and administrative













10,898

















11,979













Selling and marketing













4,382

















4,214













Research and development













2,267

















1,479















Total operating expenses

















17,547





















17,672

















Operating income

















762





















7,323















Interest expense













(2,589





)













(2,770





)









Interest income













2,500

















2,971















Income before income taxes

















673





















7,524















Income tax expense













56

















2,437















Net income













$









617

















$









5,087

















Net income per common share



























Basic









$





0.01













$





0.04













Diluted









$





0.01













$





0.04















Weighted average common shares outstanding



























Basic













119,451

















118,926













Diluted













119,629

















119,416



























OPEN LENDING CORPORATION













Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Unaudited)













(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income









$





617













$





5,087













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Share-based compensation













1,846

















1,854













Depreciation and amortization













544

















372













Amortization of debt issuance costs













103

















107













Non-cash operating lease cost













198

















162













Deferred income taxes













—

















2,154













Other













144

















41













Changes in operating assets & liabilities:

























Accounts receivable, net













(495





)













(1,135





)









Contract assets, net













(14,778





)













(2,614





)









Excess profit share receipts













9,000

















—













Other current and non-current assets













70

















188













Accounts payable













(600





)













66













Accrued expenses













2,454

















(189





)









Income tax receivable, net













39

















3,358













Operating lease liabilities













(185





)













(152





)









Third-party claims administration liability













(137





)













1,662













Other current and non-current liabilities













(2,658





)













45















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

















(3,838









)

















11,006

















Cash flows from investing activities



























Purchase of property and equipment













(45





)













—













Capitalized software development costs













(561





)













(642





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(606









)

















(642









)













Cash flows from financing activities



























Payments on term loans













(1,875





)













(938





)









Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units













(758





)













(1,021





)











Net cash used in financing activities

















(2,633









)

















(1,959









)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













(7,077





)













8,405













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period













253,924

















246,669















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period













$









246,847

















$









255,074

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



























Interest paid









$





2,489













$





3,541













Income tax paid (refunded), net













16

















(3,075





)























OPEN LENDING CORPORATION













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Unaudited)













(In thousands, except margin data)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Net income













$









617

















$









5,087















Non-GAAP adjustments:

























Interest expense













2,589

















2,770













Income tax expense













56

















2,437













Depreciation and amortization expense













544

















372













Share-based compensation













1,846

















1,854















Total adjustments

















5,035





















7,433

















Adjusted EBITDA













$









5,652

















$









12,520

















Total revenue













$









24,393

















$









30,745

















Adjusted EBITDA margin

















23









%

















41









%









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.