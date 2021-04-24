Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Open Lending Corporation's (NASDAQ:LPRO) future prospects. Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$4.7b market-cap company posted a loss of US$91m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Open Lending's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 12 of the American Capital Markets analysts is that Open Lending is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$100m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 77%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Open Lending's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Open Lending currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

