Open Lending Corporation to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Open Lending will host a conference call on March 17, 2025, to discuss Q4 and 2024 financial results.

Open Lending Corporation announced that it will hold a conference call on March 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The financial results will be released after the market closes that same day. Interested parties can listen to the call via the company's investor relations website or by phone. Open Lending specializes in automotive lending solutions and risk analytics for financial institutions, helping them manage auto loan portfolios effectively for over 20 years. More information about the company can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of an upcoming conference call to discuss Q4 and full year 2024 financial results shows transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

By providing multiple ways to access the conference call—both via webcast and phone—the company is facilitating wider participation from investors and stakeholders.

The forthcoming financial results may highlight the company's performance and growth, which can positively influence investor confidence and stock valuation.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Open Lending's conference call for Q4 2024 results?

The conference call is scheduled for Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.

How can I access the conference call live?

You can access it live by webcasting on the investor relations website or by phone at (877) 407-4018.

Where will the financial results be announced?

The financial results will be issued via a press release after the market closes on the same day as the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes on the investor relations website.

What services does Open Lending provide?

Open Lending offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance for auto lenders across the U.S.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Open Lending



Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company plans to host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.





The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at



https://investors.openlending.com/



under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.







About Open Lending







Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit



www.openlending.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations Inquiries:







InvestorRelations@openlending.com







Source: Open Lending Corporation



