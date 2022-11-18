Markets
LPRO

Open Lending Corporation Ascends 13% On Share Buyback

November 18, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), a lending enablement and risk analytics solutions provider for financial institutions, are up more than 12% Friday morning at $7.57, after the company announced a share buyback to the tune of $75 million.

The share repurchase is valid through November 17, 2023.

"The Board's decision to approve this share repurchase program reflects the confidence in our business model, free cash flow profile, strength of our balance sheet, and the attractive levels to acquire our common stock," said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending.

LPRO has traded in the range of $6.11- $28.53 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.