Open Lending Corporation to Announce Q2 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on August 6

Open Lending will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Open Lending Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 PM ET the same day, which can be accessed via their investor relations website or by phone. Open Lending specializes in automotive lending solutions and risk analytics for financial institutions, aiming to help them develop profitable auto loan portfolios.

Potential Positives

The announcement of upcoming second quarter 2025 results demonstrates Open Lending's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for shareholders and analysts to gain insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The company's position as a trailblazer in automotive lending and risk analytics highlights its established presence and expertise in a growing market.

The ability to access the conference call both via webcast and phone indicates a strong focus on accessibility for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Open Lending announce its Q2 2025 results?

Open Lending plans to issue its Q2 2025 results after market close on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the Open Lending conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 343-4136 or (203) 518-9843 for international callers.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live on Open Lending's investor relations website under the “Events” section.

What services does Open Lending provide?

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance for auto lenders.

How can I contact Open Lending for investor inquiries?

You can contact Open Lending at InvestorRelations@openlending.com for any investor inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPRO Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LPRO Data Alerts

$LPRO insiders have traded $LPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSICA E BUSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,975 shares for an estimated $24,996 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $LPRO stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPRO forecast page.

$LPRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPRO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LPRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.1.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $2.5 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Peter Heckmann from DA Davidson set a target price of $4.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $3.7 on 03/20/2025

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Open Lending



Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company plans to issue a press release containing results for the second quarter 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.





The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at



https://investors.openlending.com/



under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 343-4136, or for international callers (203) 518-9843 using access code LENDING. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.







About Open Lending







Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit



www.openlending.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations Inquiries:







InvestorRelations@openlending.com







Source: Open Lending Corporation



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.