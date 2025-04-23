Open Lending Corporation to Announce Q1 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

Open Lending Corporation will announce Q1 2025 results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Open Lending Corporation, a leader in automotive lending solutions, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results, which will be available via live webcast on their investor relations website or by phone. Open Lending focuses on providing risk analytics and lending enablement to financial institutions in the auto lending sector, helping them optimize their loan portfolios.

$LPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $LPRO stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Open Lending





Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced that the Company plans to issue a press release containing results for the first quarter 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.





The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at





https://investors.openlending.com/





under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 445-7795, or for international callers (785) 424-1699. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.







About Open Lending







Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit





www.openlending.com





.







Contact information:







Investor Relations Inquiries:









InvestorRelations@openlending.com









Source: Open Lending Corporation



