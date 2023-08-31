Open Lending Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LPRO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Open Lending Corporation (Symbol: LPRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.40, changing hands as low as $8.38 per share. Open Lending Corporation shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $11.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.