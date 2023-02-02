Open Lending Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LPRO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Open Lending Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.59, changing hands as high as $10.20 per share. Open Lending Corporation - Class A shares are currently trading up about 16.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.11 per share, with $21.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.