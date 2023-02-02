Open Lending Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LPRO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Open Lending Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.59, changing hands as high as $10.20 per share. Open Lending Corporation - Class A shares are currently trading up about 16.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.11 per share, with $21.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.21.
Also see: REI Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISRG
CNNE YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.