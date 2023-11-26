Open House (TYO:3288) Price Target Decreased by 13.05% to 5,591.06

The average one-year price target for Open House (TYO:3288) has been revised to 5,591.06 / share. This is an decrease of 13.05% from the prior estimate of 6,430.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,545.00 to a high of 6,615.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from the latest reported closing price of 4,218.00 / share.

Open House Maintains 3.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open House. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3288 is 0.09%, a decrease of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 7,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3288 by 9.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 563K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3288 by 4.53% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 546K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3288 by 6.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 420K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3288 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

TGRHX - Transamerica International Growth I2 holds 388K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3288 by 10.14% over the last quarter.

