Open Up Group Inc. Boosts Workforce Post-Acquisition

Open Up Group Inc. (JP:2154) has released an update.

Open Up Group Inc. reported a modest increase in its engineering workforce and utilization rates as of October 2024, following strategic adjustments in recruitment after acquiring companies from the UT Group. The number of engineers rose to 22,678 with a utilization rate of 93.6%, reflecting a proactive approach to integrating new sectors in Electromechanical, IT, and Construction. The company’s hiring strategy aims to enhance operational efficiency and capitalize on the merger opportunities.

