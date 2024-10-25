News & Insights

Stocks

Open Up Group Inc. Boosts Workforce Post-Acquisition

October 25, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Open Up Group Inc. (JP:2154) has released an update.

Open Up Group Inc. reported a modest increase in its engineering workforce and utilization rates as of October 2024, following strategic adjustments in recruitment after acquiring companies from the UT Group. The number of engineers rose to 22,678 with a utilization rate of 93.6%, reflecting a proactive approach to integrating new sectors in Electromechanical, IT, and Construction. The company’s hiring strategy aims to enhance operational efficiency and capitalize on the merger opportunities.

For further insights into JP:2154 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.