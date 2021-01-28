Open Fiber teams up with Leonardo, Thales JV to connect rural Italy

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian broadband firm Open Fiber and Telespazio, Leonardo's LDOF.MI JV with France's Thales TCFP.PA, have signed a contract to offer high-speed broadband connectivity via satellite in rural Italy, the companies said on Thursday.

"Even isolated homes, small islands and inaccessible areas will be able to benefit from digital services such as online streaming, smart working and distance learning platforms," the companies said in a statement.

Last year, Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI and French satellite company Eutelsat Communications ETL.PA signed a similar deal aiming to launch the service in early 2021. Eutelsat said the multi-year deal was expected to be worth a total of 150 million euros ($181.56 million).

Open Fiber is jointly owned by Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). Aerospace and defence group Leonardo holds a 67 pct stake in joint venture Telespazio while the rest is held by Thales.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Barbara Lewis)

