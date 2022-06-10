Open Fiber CEO sees possible binding deal on single network project by Oct 31

US Markets
The head of broadband network company Open Fiber said on Friday a binding deal on the single network project with rival Telecom Italia (TIM) could be reached by Oct. 31 "if all players show willingness".

Speaking at a news conference, chief executive Mario Rossetti also said the company's business plan -- which will be updated after the summer to include commercial grey areas -- was currently not affected by the memorandum of understanding on the single network project signed with TIM.

TIM and Open Fiber's top investor, state lender CDP - which also has a 10% stake in TIM - are in talks to clinch a preliminary agreement to merge the former phone monopoly's network infrastructure with those of state-backed rival.

