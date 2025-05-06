$OPEN Earnings Results: $OPEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OPEN ($OPEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,153,000,000, beating estimates of $1,080,188,568 by $72,811,432.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OPEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$OPEN Insider Trading Activity

$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585 .

. SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 220,228 shares for an estimated $325,185.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OPEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OPEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OPEN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.