$OPEN Earnings Results: $OPEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OPEN ($OPEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,153,000,000, beating estimates of $1,080,188,568 by $72,811,432.
$OPEN Insider Trading Activity
$OPEN insiders have traded $OPEN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARRIE WHEELER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,113,645 shares for an estimated $1,666,585.
- SYDNEY SCHAUB (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 220,228 shares for an estimated $325,185.
$OPEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $OPEN stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 18,009,665 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,815,464
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 7,934,281 shares (+2138.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,694,849
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 6,269,072 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,030,515
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 5,413,158 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,661,052
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,595,863 shares (+1408.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,353,380
- GGV CAPITAL LLC removed 4,185,464 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,696,742
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,963,800 shares (+786.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,742,080
$OPEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
