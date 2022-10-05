OPEC’s Oil Production Cut Will Cause More Pain At The Pump

On October 5, OPEC+ approved cutting its oil production by two million barrels per day, further squeezing an already tight global supply. The oil-producing organization is responsible for 90% of the world’s oil reserves.

After months of very high gas prices, consumers were benefiting from price drops in the fall—but that relief may quickly end.

The White House described OPEC’s decision as “shortsighted.”

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” reads a White House statement.

Experts Expect Gas Prices to Jump 15-30 Cents Per Gallon

OPEC’s decision to cut production, scheduled to start in November, is expected to cause gas prices at the pump to jump again.

Consumers have endured volatile gas prices over the last year as a flurry of issues disrupted the oil market, including rebounding demand for gasoline after Covid lockdowns, refinery inactivity, lowered supplies and sanctions of Russian gas imports across the globe.

A variety of price-stabilization efforts brought some relief in recent months. Gas prices have cooled off since the summer, with the national average now sitting at $3.83 per gallon. Despite the decrease, gas prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, when the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.20.

Gas analysts say the production cut could cause gas prices to spike as much as 30 cents per gallon, on average, this winter.

As a result of OPEC's production cut, I estimate U.S. #gasprices will be impacted by roughly 15-30c/gal — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 5, 2022

But others are taking a more optimistic outlook. According to a AAA spokesperson, the oil market has already been factoring in a potential recession lowering crude oil demand, and harsher winter conditions typically result in drivers cutting back on their trips. If those two trends continue, “then drivers may not see as big of a pricing impact from today’s [OPEC] announcement,” according to the spokesperson.

In a statement, OPEC stated the decision to cut production was due to “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlook.” But some are suggesting that the decision, made in collabortation with Russia, was a political move to destabilize relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The White House is already taking action by releasing another 10 million barrels from the Strategic Oil Reserve next month. The current release of 1 million barrels per day, which the U.S. Treasury estimated helped lower gas prices by as much as 40 cents per gallon, was set to expire at the end of October.

The White House says it’s also exploring how it can increase domestic oil production in the near future to help keep gas prices down.

Ways to Save Money on Gas

The spike in gas prices at the pump will arrive as consumers are gearing up for a busy holiday season full of traveling and shopping.

Airfare prices and fees jumped during previous gas price surges as airlines passed increased operating costs on to consumers. The cost of popular holiday gift items, including toys and jewelry, have climbed this year in part due to increased production and transportation costs.

While the spike in gas prices is bound to be painful for consumers as they continue to grapple with inflated food and housing prices, there are strategies that can help save money at the gas pump.

1. Use gas apps to find cheap gas near you. Gas apps are the easiest way to find the cheapest gas near you. Many are free to use and will allow you to sort by the lowest price or closest gas station near you. Read Forbes Advisor’s top five picks for gas apps.

2. Enroll in gas rewards programs. Both gas stations and grocery store rewards programs let you earn points that can be redeemed for discounts at the gas pump. Popular gas and grocery chains with rewards programs include Kroger and Exxon.

3. Buy gas with a rewards credit card. If you’re a responsible credit card user, purchasing your gas with a rewards credit card will maximize your purchase. Some credit cards have specific spending categories with high-percentage earning amounts, including gas. Pay your balance off each month in full to avoid interest charges.

