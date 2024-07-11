OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report: Here Are the Key Takeaways

OPEC's latest Oil Market Report presents an optimistic view of the global oil market. The organization revised its global economic growth forecast for 2024 slightly higher to 2.9%, attributing this adjustment to stronger-than-expected performance in key economies such as Brazil, Russia, India and China, and a recovery in the eurozone. OPEC maintains its oil demand growth forecast at 2.2 million barrels per day (mbd) for 2024, reflecting a solid usage supported by economic growth and increased air travel.



The agency’s positive messaging about oil demand allows investors to get into stocks like SM Energy Company SM, Sunoco LP SUN and Tullow Oil TUWOY.

Supply-Side Considerations

On the supply side, the cartel has maintained its non-OPEC+ liquids supply growth estimate at 1.23 million barrels per day for 2024 and 1.10 million barrels per day for 2025. The growth will primarily be driven by the United States, Canada and Brazil. In June, OPEC+ crude production fell by 125,000 barrels per day to 40.8 million barrels per day, which is 2.3 million barrels per day below OPEC's projected demand. This production restraint, combined with solid demand, suggests a potential supply deficit in the coming months.

Economic and Geopolitical Factors

OPEC also highlighted the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy on the oil market. The Fed's hawkish stance and high interest rates have increased capital costs, limiting investment in upstream exploration and production. Furthermore, a stronger U.S. dollar, driven by high interest rates, has raised prices for oil and other commodities. However, OPEC remains optimistic that the Fed might cut rates later this year, potentially easing these pressures.

Comparing OPEC and IEA Projections

OPEC's projections contrast sharply with those of the International Energy Agency (IEA). While OPEC expects robust demand growth, the IEA is more conservative, forecasting growth of only 960,000 barrels per day in 2024. The IEA also predicts that global oil demand will peak at 106 million barrels per day by 2029, reflecting a shift toward greener energies and a decline in oil use for road transportation.

Impact of EIA’s Weekly Inventory Report

The EIA’s weekly inventory reports play a crucial role in oil price dynamics. The recent report indicated a second consecutive week of declining U.S. crude oil inventories, which, along with increased refinery capacity use, suggests strong demand. This inventory drawdown has supported the oil price, pushing it to around $82 per barrel. Analysts are looking for sustained inventory reductions to confirm expectations of stronger summer fuel demand.

The Way Forward for Oil

Looking ahead, OPEC's steady demand forecasts and the potential for supply constraints provide a supportive backdrop for prices. While geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties remain, the underlying demand growth, particularly from transportation fuels and petrochemical production, is expected to sustain the market.

3 Stocks to Buy

Considering this relatively bullish picture, we recommend Oil/Energy investors to accumulate stocks like SM Energy Company, Sunoco LP and Tullow Oil. Sunoco currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SM Energy and Tullow carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SM Energy Company: SM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8% on average.



SM is valued at around $5 billion. SM Energy has seen its shares increase 47% in a year.



Sunoco LP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of Sunoco indicates 99.7% growth.



The leading energy infrastructure and fuel distributors is valued at around $5.6 billion. Sunoco has seen its stock rise 36.3% in a year.



Tullow Oil: TUWOY is valued at some $573.7 million. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased 20%.



Tullow Oil enjoys a Value, Growth and Momentum Score of A, B and B, respectively, each helping it round out with a VGM Score of A. The Africa-focused hydrocarbon producer and explorer shares have gained 24.4% in a year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tullow Oil PLC (TUWOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.