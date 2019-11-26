OPEC's Joint Technical Committee to meet on Dec 3 in Vienna

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) that reviews the state of the oil market has scheduled a meeting for afternoon of Dec. 3 in Vienna, an OPEC source said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with other oil producers, including Russia, that have agreed to reduce output to support prices, a group known as OPEC+.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler in London, writing by Bozorgmegr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens)

