OPEC's Joint Technical Committee to meet on Dec 3 in Vienna

The OPEC's Joint Technical Committee (JTC) that reviews the state of the oil market has scheduled a meeting for afternoon of Dec. 3 in Vienna, an OPEC source said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 5 at its headquarters in Vienna, followed by talks with other oil producers, including Russia, that have agreed to reduce output to support prices, a group known as OPEC+.

