World Markets

OPEC's Barkindo says oil sector under siege due to underivestment

Contributors
MacDonald Dzirutwe Reuters
Camillus Eboh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD

The oil and gas industry is facing huge challenges on multiple fronts and is "under siege" due to years of underinvestment globally that has led to market tightness, the OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

ABUJA, July 5 (Reuters) - The oil and gas industry is facing huge challenges on multiple fronts and is "under siege" due to years of underinvestment globally that has led to market tightness, the OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Camillus Eboh Writing by James Macharia Chege Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((james.macharia@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +27 10 346 1084; Reuters Messaging: james.macharia.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular