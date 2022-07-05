OPEC's Barkindo says oil sector under siege due to underivestment

ABUJA, July 5 (Reuters) - The oil and gas industry is facing huge challenges on multiple fronts and is "under siege" due to years of underinvestment globally that has led to market tightness, the OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.

