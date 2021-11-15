US Markets

OPEC’s Barkindo says oil and gas "targeted" at COP26 for first time

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were "targeted" for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were "targeted" for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.

As an outcome of COP26, oil producers will have a lot of work to do, Barkindo added.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Lina Najem, Kirsten Donovan)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular